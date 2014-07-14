Quote Of The Week: Double Your Failure Rate

Every Monday, tune in to Fast Company Leadership for a quote to get your week started right.

This week’s retro-quote comes from Thomas Watson Jr., who said, “If you want to increase your success rate, double your failure rate.” As the second president of IBM, Watson is known as one of history’s greatest capitalists. In the ’60s, his first attempt as creating a supercomputer failed to the tune of $20 million in losses–but undeterred, Watson went on to make IBM a household name.

