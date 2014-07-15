Pinterest’s Unique Approach To Building New Features Users Love

“Discovery” is thrown around a lot as an end in itself for new entertainment and commerce platforms. But at Pinterest, which has been described as a search engine for people who don’t know what they’re looking for, it’s a true core-value proposition.

Finding an inspiring new thing on Pinterest should, says Pinterest’s head of product Tim Kendall, inspire “curiosity that haunts users to keep exploring the surface,” and be “compelled to actually take action on that interest. If you see a hotel on the coast that you never even heard of, you’re compelled to maybe book a weekend there in a couple weeks. If you see a recipe, maybe you’re compelled to go to the store to buy those ingredients and then go home and cook that recipe that night.”

Tim Kendall

This principle, says Kendall, is the starting point for any new feature introduced to the platform, and is what all product teams are charged with improving when coming up with concrete enhancements. For example, a key feature launched this year is guided search, which lets users start with a broad idea (say, chicken) and telescope down to something specific (say, cheesy chicken enchiladas) by offering easily navigable guides in different categories related to the original term.

Kendall says that to successfully turn an abstract concept like discovery into technically sophisticated, user-friendly functionalities, he employs a specific interdisciplinary approach to product development, with three key elements.

When a new feature concept goes into development at Pinterest, it doesn’t get assigned to an existing group, but to a carefully selected team of two or three people maximum, usually an engineer and a designer, and if it’s a particularly nebulous user-facing problem, a user researcher.

“We mix and match those teams very aggressively,” says Kendall. “We think when we get the magic combo of the right two or three people, we just see an order of magnitude difference in terms of what they’re able to come up with and how fast it happens.”

The small size is important because the team is better able to focus on what might start as a very broad problem, such as “search is too complex,” that needs to be brought down to a very concrete technical feature. “They feel like a mini startup,” says Kendall. “When people feel empowered, they come up with great things.”