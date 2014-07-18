Here’s How To Create A Workspace That Empowers Your People And Business

Amidst the constant debate about workplace design and the merits of cubicles and open-office layouts, it’s imperative we don’t lose sight of the fact that there are proven strategies to help organizations create workplaces that both empower people and transform business.

Leaders truly seeking to strengthen their business need to leverage workplaces as tools to improve their organization. Merging business goals with design thinking and careful research can absolutely improve communication, innovation, employee engagement, culture, and other performance metrics.

Several organizations are currently investing the time and research necessary to drive transformation. Here is a look at some of the best practices, strategies, and ideas every organization should be considering.

There is no way to develop a strategic workplace without fully understanding the organization through extensive research. Zurich North America recently committed to a full exploration of the firm’s culture, aspirations, values, brand, current work realities, and future work aspirations on every level. This research will lead to the creation of a visionary new work environment that reinforces Zurich’s brand, strengthens its business, and improves the professional lives for the company’s 2,500 Chicago-area employees.

Research requires asking hard questions about a company’s ability to create a rewarding work environment, be socially and environmentally conscious, allow for flexibility, and empower people and ideas. Those organizations willing to ask those hard questions undoubtedly gain strategic insight relative to their business.

Data is only powerful if it is then leveraged into design solutions. After collecting extensive data from its employees, Follett created an innovative new headquarters that consolidates three previously separate facilities.

Photo by Christopher Barrett Photography

“We sought an environment that could not just contain how work gets done, but be a catalyst [to evolve] the business,” says Follett CEO Mary Lee Schneider.