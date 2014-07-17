How Instant Feedback During An Interview Can Change A Career

In the winter of 1998 at the University of Rochester, I had an 40-minute interview with consulting and marketing company Sapient , and encountered managing director Tim Smith, a seemingly amiable interviewer. I was less than seven months from graduating with an MBA. At the time, Sapient was working on harnessing the emerging power of the Internet to transform businesses. I was well prepared for the discussion–perhaps too much so–because I desperately wanted to get the job.

After a flurry of opening questions I thought I had answered well, Smith pulled back from the conversation and said something that changed my life and my very way of thinking.

No one gave me direct feedback in an interview before. I had two choices: get defensive or react with humility.

“I have some feedback for you,” he said. “First, you made it to the next round of interviews and they will be very hard. Second, you talk too much and had better get more succinct in your answers, or you will fail in the next round and most certainly at Sapient.”

No one had ever given me feedback in an interview before; let alone something so hard to hear. I felt like time was standing still and recognized that I had two choices: get defensive or react with humility. I chose the latter and replied: “Thank you. I really want to get as far as I can with Sapient.”

A few weeks later, Sapient offered me a job, and I worked with them for nearly 13 years. For the first three years, Smith was my supervisor, and his feedback remained as biting, direct, and valuable as it had been in that first interview.

By giving me that direct feedback, Smith was living the culture of Sapient, which at the time involved extreme levels of openness–one of their core values to this day. If I wanted to join his team, then I had to be ready to give and receive feedback.

My company THRUUE hires bright people who embrace the idea of openness and feedback. Openness is our oxygen. In each interview I conduct, I listen closely to the person so that I can offer real-time feedback of what he or she did well, in addition to what concepts didn’t connect with me.