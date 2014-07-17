Why The Size Of Your Company Doesn’t Matter

The question “How big is your company?” usually pops up in the conversation within five minutes after a new acquaintance learns I’m an entrepreneur. They’re always interested in number of employees, rather than the number of clients or gross revenue. Maybe it’s more polite than asking about revenue, but I smile a little when I respond, “three, and we’re doing the work of 30.”

Every entrepreneur must make the choice to grow their business or stay small. It is typically implicit that to grow revenue you must hire more. That choice is a false dichotomy, though; hiring is not the only way to grow revenue, and it is one of the less desirable ways.

Even in businesses that scale linearly with people, like massage therapy, you can grow revenue without hiring more. Instead of viewing hiring as a necessity for growth, treat it as a scent indicating that processes can be improved.

Remaining small in terms of the number of people is an advantage for businesses with flexibility and leads to a bit more happiness. A business’s happiness can motivate, but customers’ happiness decides a business’s fate in the long term.

Employee happiness and return on assets is meaningless if customers are using a substandard product with below-average service. Productivity, service, and quality do not correlate to number of workers, and elegantly automating one person’s task can improve all of that. If you’ve used Acuity Scheduling, you know our service is phenomenal, and the product is simple yet powerful. It’s evolving better every day and growing rapidly, all with a team of two developing.

I was inspired by Markus Frind, the CEO of Plenty of Fish (PoF). He’s the brilliant creator of a dating site with hundreds of thousands of users, millions in revenue, and for many years was operated solely by Frind. He understood that value comes from your users. They are who decide your fate.

Frind suggests that doing work for work’s sake won’t lead to success. If anything, it leads to over-engineering and wasted time. Ingenuity trumps scaling employees. For PoF a simple solution might have been for employees to police the website, but instead Frind decided to empower users to report what’s inappropriate. That eliminated a potential human scaling problem. Or as Jim Buckmeister, Craiglist of CEO, told The New York Times “Anything that represents customer hand-holding represents a failure of site design.”