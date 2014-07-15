The Tricky Balance Of Using The Past To Shape Your Future

Business is all about moving forward, calculating that next strategy, achieving a new benchmark, and pushing innovation. Opportunities and possibilities all lie ahead. But if history repeats itself, why do so few of us spend time thinking about the past?

“People often base their next move off of gut instead of science and research,” says Scott Petinga, CEO of Akquracy, a marketing firm that uses historical data to create future campaigns. “But a business database is a mine of behavioral data. When you understand what customers and businesses have done before, you can replicate success or avoid mistakes in the future.”

For Petinga, the importance of looking back hit home 10 years ago when he was diagnosed with cancer. After surgery and radiation, his cancer went into remission, but he vowed to stop living for the future.

Look back and see what you did in the past to land you in the position you’re in now. Use that information to avoid making the same mistakes repeatedly.

“You can’t prepare for the unexpected,” he says. “I realized I had taken life for granted. While you have to make plans for the future, don’t forget to glance back every once in a while and measure your life. That’s how you create change and become change.”

Petinga says operating a business is like driving a car: You get ahead by looking through the large windshield, but you can’t operate without the rearview mirror. “Looking back can be extremely effective, but it’s a balance,” he says. He offers five tips for using the past to shape your future:

The greatest lessons of the past are often learned through mistakes, but it’s important to not get stuck in the “coulda, woulda, shoulda” trap. While dwelling in regret isn’t healthy, making changes going forward is.

“You can’t expect things to change or improve if you’re stuck in the same patterns,” says Petinga. “Look back and see what you did in the past to land you in the position you’re in now. Use that information to avoid making the same mistakes repeatedly.”