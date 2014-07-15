What Does The Next Generation Of Women Entrepreneurs Look Like?

When Oakland, California-based entrepreneur Jenn Aubert looked at her bookshelf, she had lots of books on business and social media, but noticed all of them were written by men.

Seeking to supplement her library with books by women business owners, Aubert visited an online forum for women entrepreneurs and asked three questions. Who are you reading? Who are you following? Who are your role models? Many of the responses she received were marquee names of male leaders you’d expect: Richard Branson, Mark Zuckerberg, Steve Jobs.

Who are the women in the entrepreneurial community, flying under the radar? she wondered. Who are the role models women are learning from? To answer these questions, Aubert interviewed 100 women entrepreneurs, learning what motivates them, how they define success, the biggest obstacles and challenges they’ve faced, and how they achieve balance.

Those interviews appear in Aubert’s book, Women Entrepreneur Revolution: Ready! Set! Launch! “I wrote the book for myself,” she says. “I have my own business, and I’m an avid reader.”

Before becoming her own boss, Aubert was an executive recruiter, and she put those skills to use in finding her interview subjects. She combed lists of top entrepreneurs from Fast Company and other publications, and reached out to female speakers at tech conferences. To ensure the process remained organic, Aubert asked each woman for the names of five women they admire with whom she should speak.

We asked Aubert to describe the next generation of women entrepreneurs. Here’s what she said:

“The number of women entrepreneurs is growing,” Aubert says. “They’re not a particular age.” They’re women right out of college, women with their MBAs starting tech companies, and women in their forties and fifties deciding to discover their passion who want to explore a different career, she says.