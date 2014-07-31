How To Engage Your Star Employees When They Want To Change The World

When a group of students in Mexico went walking through a slum looking for a problem to solve, they saw piles of abandoned vinyl signs cluttering corners and roadsides. Whenever a company goes out of business, a move ends its run, or a sale is over, vinyl signs proclaiming “Limited engagement” and “50% off” start filling the streets.

Where you or I might see a messy obstacle, the students saw opportunity, and they launched a business that turns vinyl into furniture.

Across the globe in China, another group of students saw floors cluttered with discarded shells. They cleaned them up by launching a business that turns crushed shells into calcium-rich fertilizer to sell to farmers.

With entrepreneurial students like this, there is hope; they can save the world.

Enactus, an international nonprofit organization formerly known as Students in Free Enterprise (SIFE), is on a mission to ensure such profitable, social innovation continues. They run series of local, regional, national, and global competitions on more than 16,000 university campuses in 39 countries.

Alvin Rohrs, Enactus’s CEO, says that students “start out by wanting to win a competition” that challenges them to show how students “use entrepreneurship to change peoples’ lives.” They enroll in a project that leaves them on the other side of a potentially life-changing experience, and they soon realize that they can change the world.

This creates a problem and opportunity for you and your organization. These students, indeed generations of them, are entering the workforce and climbing up organizational charts. The problem is that eventually they may leave you to continue to experience the self-fulfilling empowerment they know is available to them as entrepreneurs. The opportunity is that if you can keep them, inspire them, and engage them, you can build an army of entrepreneurs, seeking out problems for you and converting them into profitable solutions.