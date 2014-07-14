Uniqlo Designs New Uniforms For Art Museum’s Security Guards

Being a security guard is not known for being a particularly fashionable job. At the Museum of Modern Art, however, the security staff is ditching its old suits for uniforms designed by Uniqlo , the Japanese casual fashion powerhouse.

The perfect pockets–dream big!

The revamped MoMA suits are developed to be both more stylish and more comfortable for the dedicated folks who have to keep overeager tourists from leaning too close to masterpieces like Starry Night. The fabric is stretchy and quick-drying. Plus, according to a press release, “careful attention was paid to determine the number of pockets needed and their location.” (The perfect pockets–dream big!)

The suits themselves don’t look all that groundbreaking, though the subtle accent of MoMA (and Uniqlo) red is a nice touch. And they include Uniqlo’s high-tech temperature- and odor-controlling innerwear, too: the warmth-retaining Heattech line for winter, and the sweat-absorbing AIRism (star of the super-awkward commercials) line for summer.





This is only the latest in a series of partnerships between MoMA and Uniqlo. The retailer has been sponsoring the museum’s free admission night since last May, and Uniqlo launched SPRZ NY, a collection of clothing inspired by MoMA artists, this spring.

[H/T Women’s Wear Daily]