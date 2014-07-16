6 Tips To Startup Success From Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary

As I sit across the table from Kevin O’Leary–aka Mr. Wonderful on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank–I see a man with intense focus. We chat together in a small green room at a news station, O’Leary in between multiple TV appearances, discussing his success. A prolific startup entrepreneur who sold one of his ventures for $3.8 billion, he exudes a combination of confidence and brutal honesty–he is a man with nothing to hide.

During the course of our interview, O’Leary describes himself as “a right-wing capitalist pig, a little right of Attila the Hun.” He enthusiastically claims that the world needs a lot more Kevin O’Learys. And he takes pride in his no-nonsense attitude, saying, “I’m consistent. I don’t flip-flop my positions. I’m going to be a capitalist ’til the day I die.”

Kevin O’Leary

Whether you love or hate O’Leary’s wisecracking turn as the tough guy on Shark Tank, you certainly can’t fault the man for being inconsistent. “I never have to remember what I said,” he tells me, “because I only speak truth. The truth was the truth yesterday, it’s the truth today, and it will be the truth in 100 years.”

And even though many people say he’s the meanest investor on Shark Tank, O’Leary sees things differently. “I’m actually the nicest shark, because I’m the only one that tells the truth all the time,” he explains.

Throughout the hour that I spend with him, O’Leary shares outstanding advice for entrepreneurs looking to follow in his footsteps. Here are six great nuggets of advice from the shark himself:

If you’re hoping that you can just give entrepreneurship a little bit of effort in order to achieve great success, think again. O’Leary explains:

There is a discipline required as an entrepreneur about working to optimize the business. There is no balance in life as an entrepreneur. You can’t expect to work 9 to 5; that’s never going to happen. You have to expect that it’s going to consume your life for a period of time. That’s the downside, but the upside is that you buy yourself freedom in perpetuity.

Sometimes employees or partners simply aren’t a fit. It’s the job of the entrepreneur to know when a business relationship should end. “You need to be willing to fire someone once they lose their direction with the business,” O’Leary says. “There is no debate on this one–you have to fire them. The first moment you think about firing someone, you should do it.”