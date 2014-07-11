Fiat Explores The Comedic Potential Of Italian Neighbors In New Web Series

When pit against each other, the American lifestyle seems decidedly more reserved and stringent than the Italian one. Stern handshakes, gluten-free diets, and brewed coffee can pale in comparison to double-cheek kisses, Nonna’s pasta, and a proper double espresso–especially when such customs are those of your new sexy Italian neighbors.





Following its successful “Backseat Italians” campaign of last year, Fiat has once again teamed up with Funny or Die to explore the comedy in the cultural differences between the two countries with its new “Neighbors” web series.

Five web films explore what happens when one middle-aged suburban couple is introduced to the Italian way of life by their stylish Fiat 500L-owning neighbors. Like, for instance, when one neighbor demands a latte bowl-sized espresso, or when the concept of gluten-free flies over the head of those offering plates of pasta, or when a figure of speech goes awry.





The online series was created in partnership with agency Doner and lives on Funnyordie.com.