How Heineken Discovered Its Niche In An Overcrowded Market

What’s happening in the beer market today? To answer this, you have to look beyond beer to what people are buying and how they make their buying decisions today in the market at large. You’ll discover there are two major forces at work, and they are pulling in opposite directions.

One of the forces is the acceleration of innovation in all categories. Consumers are demanding new choices in every part of their lives. And suppliers, who know that innovation creates value, are doubling down. Beer in particular is now one of the most innovative segments in all of consumer goods. And much of that innovation is actually happening right here in the U.S., which is why we at Heineken like to call the U.S. the Silicon Valley of Beer.

The other very significant force is that we live in what some have called an “Age of Skepticism.” Brand overexposure has turned consumers into skeptics. They use technology, including social media, to inform themselves and decide what’s really important to them.

By finding out what really resonates with consumers. In this environment, successful brands have been able to stay relevant by building meaningful relationships with their customers. They’ve focused especially on two questions: Who are our consumers and what do they want?

Heineken interviewed nearly 9,000 consumers to explore the factors that drive their alcoholic beverage purchases, yielding two intriguing, market-wide megatrends.

There are two distinct sets of behaviors and attitudes that align with two very different types of consumers. One type of consumer is quieter, more internal, and yearns to “live thoughtfully.” The second is louder, more adventurous, and socially active. They’re determined to “live legendary.”

The live thoughtfully set wants to slow down and enjoy a more mindful experience in our hyperactive world. They crave an opportunity to turn off, tune out, and cherish private moments. They favor Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Kettle Chips, and they seek out brands that emphasize trust, honesty, and transparency.