How MiTú Brought Modern, Latino-Focused Content To YouTube, And Hollywood

Back in the mid-1990s when Beatriz Acevedo was producing a shoe-string budget, E!-like TV show in Mexico, she interviewed an up-and-coming director named Robert Rodriguez. After chatting about his career, Rodriguez (off camera) offered Acevedo, who had just won three Emmy’s, some advice: sell her car and use the cash to make TV pilots. Then take them to the U.S.–specifically to NATPE, the annual confab of TV execs. Lest she forget, Rodriguez jotted down “NATPE” on a napkin.

Acevedo heeded Rodriguez’s advice to a T–she even sold her car–and wound up selling shows to Discovery and USA.

“It’s such a cluttered market, I don’t even know how that happened,” Acevedo said recently, marveling at her own Cinderella story.

Then again, the timing was ideal for Latino producers like Acevedo, given that American cable networks were starting to launch channels in Spanish-speaking territories and needed programming.

Two decades later, Acevedo finds herself in another opportunity-rich time, only now it’s not because of cable, but YouTube, today’s version of all-you-can-dream-to-watch viewing. And yet again she finds herself filling a need, this time for Latino digital content that goes beyond the telenovela and game show genres that dominate TV. To this end, in 2012 she and her husband and business partner Doug Greiff, and Roy Burstin launched the MiTú Network, which in less than two years has become the biggest Latino MCN (multi-channel network) on YouTube with over 400 million views a month and almost 40 million subscribers. The media company has attracted money from traditional entertainment–Peter Chernin’s Chernin Group has a stake, as does Advancit Capital, the VC firm founded by Shari Redstone and Jason Ostheimer. (On the non-traditional side, Allen DeBevoise, the founder of Machinima, is an investor). And last month, L.A.-based Upfront Ventures sank $10 million into the company, which is building a production facility in Mexico City and expanding its team.

Acevedo describes the MiTú sensibility as “very Scripps Networks,” referring to the owner of cable properties like the Food Network and the Travel Channel. There are cooking shows, DIY fashion videos, and home decor tutorials, in Spanish, Portugues, and English (though mostly Spanish). Recently, MiTú Macho launched, which is a kind of Latino Spike TV with comedy shows, tech gadget haul videos, and the perhaps inevitable “Shit Mexicans Say When They’re Drunk” series.

All of this Avecedo says is filling “a big content gap, both in English and in Spanish” for Latinos.