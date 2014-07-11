The Top 5 Leadership Stories, July 7-11

Don’t be so hard on yourself. From the sound of our own voices, our approach to setbacks, and the ways your workspace can work against you–we’re learning how to change the little things this week.
Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of July 7.
You’re Probably Making These Five Mistakes At Work
No one’s perfect, but these mistakes are totally avoidable. Stop being shy about self-promotion, take on smart new projects, and be less of a sore loser–we believe in you.
How Resilient People Stand Back Up When Life Knocks Them Down
Time for a pep talk? If life’s got you down, check out this advice from psychologists and people who’ve been through the unimaginable.
Workspace Design Trends To Increase Your Productivity
Get inspired by these examples of stunning workspaces, and start making small changes to your own: try cozy nooks, conference rooms in common areas, and the opportunity to wander.
The Secret Society For High-Achieving Women
Have you heard of the C200? They’re leaders and scholars working under the radar to change gender imbalance at work. Take a peek behind the scenes of this group of wealthy, powerful women.
4 Common Vocal Mistakes Leaders Make
If you don’t sound interested in your own words, how can anyone else be? Tone is everything–tell better stories, lead better meetings, and be less boring in small talk with these tips.