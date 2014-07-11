The Top 5 Leadership Stories, July 7-11

Don’t be so hard on yourself. From the sound of our own voices, our approach to setbacks, and the ways your workspace can work against you–we’re learning how to change the little things this week.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership, for the week of July 7.





No one’s perfect, but these mistakes are totally avoidable. Stop being shy about self-promotion, take on smart new projects, and be less of a sore loser–we believe in you.





Time for a pep talk? If life’s got you down, check out this advice from psychologists and people who’ve been through the unimaginable.





Get inspired by these examples of stunning workspaces, and start making small changes to your own: try cozy nooks, conference rooms in common areas, and the opportunity to wander.





Have you heard of the C200? They’re leaders and scholars working under the radar to change gender imbalance at work. Take a peek behind the scenes of this group of wealthy, powerful women.





If you don’t sound interested in your own words, how can anyone else be? Tone is everything–tell better stories, lead better meetings, and be less boring in small talk with these tips.