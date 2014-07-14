Get Inside Whisper’s Secret Economy

Michael Heyward is scouring the web for military secrets, though not of the Julian Assange variety. Over black tea at a dark hotel bar in downtown Los Angeles, Heyward and I sit next to each other, noses to a laptop as he searches on Whisper, the mobile service he created that lets anyone share their innermost secrets anonymously. He’s using an internal company tool called Predict to dig up Whispers on specific topics–in this instance, about soldiers who are agonizing over their sexual preferences. Heyward zeroes in on locations like Kandahar and Bagram Airfield, in Afghanistan, soon landing on a Whisper from a bisexual Marine near Kabul who is afraid to come out to his platoon. “This guy thinks he’s the only person on the planet with this emotion, but there’s no reason he should feel alone–tons of people are like him,” says Heyward. “We created this place so you can connect with people. It’s like a Wikipedia of human emotion.”

To share Whispers, users pull up the app on their smartphones and type out a short message, choosing a relevant stock image to serve as a backdrop. The unsigned missive is then visible to the Whisper community, displayed on feeds that can be sorted by popularity, geographic proximity, and so forth. Whispers range from disturbing to heartwarming, from enlightening to asinine. You can reply with your own Whisper or even have private chats with other Whisperers. It’s a smartphone confessional that’s caught on with millions of millennials, who now flip through an eye-popping 6 billion Whispers per month.

Whisper is at the forefront of a new category of online sharing–one in which content is revealing, authentic, and most important, untraceable. Since Whisper launched two years ago, the anonymous-sharing space has exploded, with competitors such as Yik Yak, Secret, and Wut all vying for the nation’s guts-spillers. To Heyward, 26, these services represent a cultural reaction to this age of NSA snooping and data collection, a world that has given rise to Edward Snowden, Assange, and hacker collective Anonymous. People still have a strong urge to reveal their deepest emotions: teenagers worried about never losing their virginity, veterans who struggle with PTSD, or women frightened of an abusive spouse, all of whom commonly show up on Whisper. But digitally savvy sharers are increasingly worried about possible repercussions of such online confessions. “There’s more understanding of this concept of a ‘digital footprint’ than ever before,” says Whisper’s founder.

Heyward grew up in Beverly Hills, California, the son of a successful television executive and a stay-at-home mom. He “really, really always hated” school, so much so that he didn’t bother applying to college, and when he was 18, Heyward went to work in the interactive division of his father’s company, DIC Entertainment, which created popular children’s TV shows such as Inspector Gadget and Speed Racer. He says he was always looking for “larger-than-life opportunities,” and though in some ways he was foundering at the time, his ambition was evident. His big idea was to buy the U.S. television rights to Formula 1 racing, a project he put three years of work into. While closing the deal, he grew close to a co-worker and neighborhood friend named Brad Brooks. In 2010, when Brooks left to start a company called TigerText, Heyward followed.

TigerText made a name for itself in part through self-destructing messages for businesses. There was something “unshackling” about this concept, according to Heyward, who started to notice how inherently inauthentic and vain the posts were that he and his friends shared on Twitter, Instagram, and other identity-based networks. “What we see from our friends is this superglossy version where everyone’s having fun and everyone’s so cool, while I’m just sitting here in bed looking at Facebook. But that’s what everyone else is actually doing too.”

With Brooks as a cofounder, Heyward started WhisperText LLC. His aim was to go after the unshared “whitespace”–say, the emotions you might feel when you don’t have a sweet Instagram photo or tweet to share on Saturday night. He was inspired in part by PostSecret, a popular blog from the mid-2000s that collected anonymously sent, emotionally revealing postcards and put them online for all to see. Whisper launched in the spring of 2012 and quickly became popular among young users who found the experience to be equal parts therapeutic and voyeuristic. “People use our communication medium to share secrets, meet new people, and get advice like, ‘I’m 24 and I’m going bald–what do I do?’ ” Heyward says.