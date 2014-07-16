Why The First Years After College Are Crucial For Women Aiming For The C-Suite

A few years ago, after my daughter Haley got accepted into college, she decided that she wanted to take a gap year. Since she was my oldest child and I was not quite sure how I was going to pay for college for all three children, I told her that if she did, she would have to fund it herself.

Over the next few weeks, Haley proceeded to research and craft an impressive 12-month itinerary that would have her working on three projects in three different countries. As she presented the final plan to me, I suddenly realized that my 18-year-old daughter was proposing to make her way around the world on her own–literally. I flinched and told her that I wasn’t sure I could support her plan.

To my amazement, my strong-willed daughter didn’t lash out to defend her plan. Instead, she reflected a moment, turned to me, and calmly said, “But, Mom, this is what the person I want to become would do.“ I was blown away.

As you might imagine, Haley has taught me many life lessons. Perhaps most importantly, I’ve learned that we have a responsibility to encourage and support young women to be deliberate in dreaming about the people they want to become.

Women now make up more than half of the incoming classes in the top U.S. universities, but still only a small fraction of CEOs, board directors, and government leaders. This data makes it clear that while we’re now getting women into the game in equal numbers, we are not yet getting them through to the top.

At Kellogg School of Management, we’ve identified three critical pivot points where we’re losing women on the way to the C-suite:

The launch

The child rearing years

The transition to senior leadership.

Here, I focus on the launch–that critical first job after college, because the data suggests that many women may be opting out even before they start.