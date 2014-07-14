“Precrastinating” And Why It’s Just As Bad As Procrastinating

A 2011 study published in the European Journal of Economics, Finance and Administrative Sciences showed procrastination was one of the leading factors affecting work-related stress. Procrastination has been linked to poor performance, and even poor health.

It would seem likely then that the opposite of procrastination–completing tasks sooner than they need to be done–would improve productivity and relieve stress. Yet, a recent study by Pennsylvania State University psychology researchers shows this may not be the case.

Professor David Rosenbaum and graduate student Cory Adam Potts conducted an experiment in which participants were given the choice of carrying one of two heavy buckets full of pennies down an alleyway. One bucket was placed near participants at the start line, while the other bucket was placed closer to the finish line.

Surprising the researchers, the majority of participants picked up the bucket that was closest to them, even though it meant they had to carry it farther and expend more physical effort. When the participants were asked why they’d chosen that bucket, the majority replied they wanted to get the task done as quickly as possible. The desire to lighten their mental load was stronger than their determination to reduce their physical effort.

We can liken the bucket-carrying experiment to the urge to clear the desk before the real work begins. To describe this phenomenon, the researchers coined the term precrastination. But while expediting the task at hand–precrastination–may seem to improve productivity by allowing you to check items off your to-do list easier, is precrastination really any less of a vice than procrastination?

Maybe not, says Potts, who co-wrote the precrastination study. “Imagine if you devote a lot of energy toward completing a task immediately, and then [a client] calls and interrupts you when you’re in the middle of that task,” he says. “Is your attention going to go to the phone call or is it still going to be on the task?”