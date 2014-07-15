I’m not talking about the kind of claustrophobia that keeps people out of crowded elevators. I’m referring to “career claustrophobia,” a stagnation that stifles even the most promising careers. Surprisingly, this dysfunction is so pervasive today that scarcely anyone notices it.

Peer inside the hidden comforts of the traditional job offer: you apply for a job, they make you an offer, and you accept the position. This arrangement is so common that nobody questions it. But if you step back, you’ll notice how that job now dictates what, how, where, when, who, and even why you work. Like it or not, you just relinquished control over your career.

I call this the employment trade-off, a tacit agreement between organization and employee: “We provide you stability and security. You give up your freedom and authenticity.”

If this is what “having a job” means, do we–especially those of us in creative fields–really want a job, knowing how freedom and authenticity are both crucial to our success?

Most accept the trade-off because, as human beings, we not only crave stability and security, but we also believe that’s just how the system works. Yet, if we discard the notion that a full-time job–no matter how good–is the defining measure of success, we will see clearly that what we really desire is a great career, which leads me to my main point: Never let a good job stand in the way of a great career.

For some of us, that means resisting the employment trade-off, which may seem like a scary proposition until you realize that three fundamental shifts are already eroding the premise upon which it was built.