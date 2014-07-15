Why It’s Okay To Quit

In the middle of a tough, endless job, a little thought bubble might pop up over your head.

Maybe I could just quit.

In a flash that relief is quashed by guilt or fear and papered over with a determined vow: I will work harder!

Perseverance is part of our national DNA: “Winners never quit and quitters never win” could be a national motto, and we’re taught to strive, push, and achieve from day one. In our hyper-competitive marketplace, the thought of letting go, of resting, of giving something up often seems foreign.

I believe in tenacity. I believe in hard work. Without it, a leader or entrepreneur isn’t going to weather the inevitable failures and rejections that accompany risks. When you quit, you do forsake your chance to win the race you were in.

So, when that thought bubble appears, give it some serious consideration before you forge ahead. Quitting is an option. Think Magellan, not Sisyphus. What you aren’t willing to keep doing is as much a sign of your strength as what you’re willing to commit to.

Facebook product manager Bo Ren wrote recently about the powerful nature of quitting. “Persisting is useless if you’re on the wrong path,” she pointed out. Actor W.C. Fields had a pithier turn of phrase: “If at first you don’t succeed, try again. Then quit. No use being a damn fool about it.”