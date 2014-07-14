How To Get The Most Out Of The Network You Already Have

Have you ever missed a great career opportunity? In 1997, Fran Maier did just that. She was General Manager of Match.com, a then-small startup that went up for sale that year for under $10 million. Instead of trying to gather investors and make her own bid, Maier left Match.

“If I had reached out to a network of people . . . they would have helped me come to the conclusion that I should have taken [Match] to the next step,” Maier said recently. The site is now worth billions.

Maier’s challenge was large and complex, but her lesson applies to problems big and small. All too often, we think of networking solely as a way to find a job, and we don’t realize our full potential in our present role. Here are five steps on how to use your network to tackle the thorniest problems you face in your day-to-day work.

The scenarios best suited for tapping your network are projects where you have insufficient information to find a great solution. New projects are an ideal fit. For example, you started in a new sales role, and you’d like to hear some advice from a superstar salesperson. You’re helping your firm find a new technology, but you’re not satisfied with the information you’ve found online. Or perhaps your team has taken on a new client in a new industry, and you need to quickly learn the ins and outs of that sector. All are excellent opportunities to tap your network.

Colleagues: People in your organization who work on other teams or in separate departments are the easiest and most relevant to start with. If your challenge relates to a new initiative, figure out if others have tried something similar. Talk to them to learn what they’ve learned; their insight could save you time and stress.

Family, friends, and friends of friends: Do the people closest to you know anyone who can help? How about that woman you met at a party who co-founded a startup? Remember, you have more connections than you think. According to a Pew Internet study, Americans on average have 634 ties across their entire network.

LinkedIn: Use LinkedIn’s search tool, and type in generic keywords. Maybe your company needs a new corporate-culture video, so you enter “video production” and select “People” as the search type. You may already have first-degree connections with relevant experience. If not, look at your second-degree connections, and ask for an introduction. If you have 100 connections, and each of them has 100 connections, then you have 10,000 second-degree connections (100 x 100).