5 Reasons We Need To Include Young Girls In The Leadership Conversation

By definition, entrepreneurship is the act of starting a business, or in a bigger picture sense, it is creating something where there is nothing. It means having the vision to create opportunities in areas yet undiscovered by others. To take on the challenges of entrepreneurship, a person needs a certain of set of life skills that aren’t taught in your average school curriculum.

Because of this it is so important to start teaching girls business–especially the ins and outs of entrepreneurship–from an early age.

As a female entrepreneur myself, I believe teaching girls about business is just as important as math, reading, and writing. In order to close the gender inequality gaps that we keep talking about, we need to start early. Girls aren’t falling behind in the curriculum. In fact, studies show that on average, girls receive better grades than their male counterparts in school and have a 7% higher high school graduation rate.

Instead, the problem seems to be that girls are falling behind in their leadership skills.

Through my work teaching young girls business, I’ve identified a few areas in which entrepreneurship can teach leadership skills:

This is an area where many, including myself, struggle. When I first started my own public relations business I was so terrified of making a wrong decision that I avoided making decisions at all. But part of being a leader is making difficult decisions and then having the gumption to back them up.

Business IS risky, and that old adage Nothing risked, nothing gained rings true. Calculated risks are necessary to achieve growth and success, even if it means accepting a few failures along the way. It’s a learning process for everyone.