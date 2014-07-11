What It’s Like To Own Grumpy Cat, The Most Famous Cat On The Internet

At VidCon, the buzzing begins with just one or two girls noticing someone they recognize from YouTube. Almost as a courtesy to those around them, they let out a high-pitched squeal. Other girls nearby hear it, decide something exciting must be happening, and start running, asking each other, “Who is it?” as they trample plants and evade security guards’ incessant “no running, no running” chant. Pretty soon it results in another screaming, chaotic beehive of tweens that the annual online video conference has become known for.

But there’s one extremely popular celebrity at the conference this year who manages to avoid most of this: Grumpy Cat, who travels to her appearance on the main stage and to her two-hour autograph signing session in the comfort of a designer bag with mesh windows inconspicuously built into its sides.

I am Grumpy Cat’s human. She owns me.

Tabatha Bundesen is the person who carries that bag. “I am Grumpy Cat’s human,” Bundesen says when I ask her if she owns the cat. “She owns me.”





Bundesen was a waitress at Red Lobster when her brother first posted a photo of her cat, Tarder Sauce, on Reddit. Soon the cat had become a meme. A couple of months later, she had an agent. Then she had a book deal, a beverage brand, a line of merchandise, and a Christmas movie on Lifetime.

Now Bundesen’s job is to manage her celebrity cat.

Last month, the pair was in Las Vegas for the Licensing Expo. Next up, they headed to VidCon to promote an annual cat video contest hosted by Friskies (Grumpy Cat is the “spokescat” for the brand and was awarded a lifetime achievement award from the contest).

Owning a celebrity, Bundesen says, is not a bad gig. It comes with many of the benefits of being a celebrity without some more horrific aspects of fame.