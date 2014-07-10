Madeleine Albright Tweets Some Words Of Encouragement To “Leslie Knope” On Emmy Day

In 2012, Amy Poehler’s Emmy-nominated local politician character, Leslie Knope, was asked to write a column for Variety about what a Knope presidency would look like. In it, Knope declared that her Secretary of State would somehow be none other than former Secretary of State, Madeleine Albright. It seems that the fandom goes both ways.

After Poehler earned another Emmy nomination today (she’s received one each year since 2010, to no avail), Albright tweeted a message of support–not to Poehler, though, but her character. A relentlessly upbeat small town dynamo, Knope has gotten to meet several powerful Washington women over the years, including Senator Barbara Boxer, Senator Olympia Snowe, and First Lady Michelle Obama. (Along with Vice President Joe Biden and Senator John McCain.) So far, she’s yet to meet Madeleine Albright, or her true hero, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, but perhaps now we have an indication of what’s in store for the impending final season.