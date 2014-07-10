Email’s Surprisingly Bright Future: As A Platform For Developers

Email is going places. It’s old tech and might as well be a carrier pigeon in the eyes of youth, but email is continually getting new legs. Apps like Mailbox keep amassing catchy, useful new features, and now we’re seeing a glimpse of email’s next incarnation: as a platform.

For evidence, look no further than Gmail’s newly announced API. Announced at Google I/O a few weeks ago, the API will give developers programatic access to messages, labels, and other aspects of the Gmail service. In a similar fashion, newly announced startup Inbox promises to be the lay between app developers and people’s mailbox.

“When we think about email, we call it ‘the database of your life,’” says Michael Grinich, co founder and CEO of Inbox. “It’s the digital home for your conversations, memories, and identity.”

After about two years of work, Inbox is just beginning to take the wraps off what it’s been working on. The service will provide access to different parts of the mailbox so developers can leverage the information relevant to users. It hasn’t publicly announced the details of its developer program, but it will be a hosted service that will also support Microsoft Exchange. The company is rolling things out gradually, but interested developers can ask for early access now.

The app scenario being widely cited is a hypothetical travel app able to scan emails for upcoming trip details. Instead of the current process of having to forward emails to sites like TripIt.

Context.IO is another service that provides a layer on top of IMAP making it easier for app developers to leverage email data. It also sees this type of database for apps as part of email’s future.

One thing Inbox’s Grinich and Context.IO developer evangelist Tony Blank both agree on is that IMAP isn’t really going anywhere. Even though people got excited about a newer protocol for Gmail with Google’s API announcement, the creaky standard isn’t in trouble.