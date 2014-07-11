5 Free Apps For Drowning Out Your Annoying Coworkers

Whether you’re trying to drown out the endless chatter or want to bump some funk in your too-quiet break room, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.
As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.
Songza’s more mainstream than the rest of these–especially since its recent acquisition by Google–but it earns a spot on this list for rocking the mood-music scene that others are now trying to imitate. Try the “Code Your Face Off” playlist at work, and switch to “Girl Hold My Earrings” as soon as the clock strikes 6.
Make repetitive tasks or a long commute go faster, and learn something in the process. We named Stitcher an app to “destroy FM radio” last year, for its intelligent suggestions based on your preferences. The more you use it, the more it learns about your listening habits.
Crossfader (iOS)
If you’ve been deemed DJ for the office happy hour, look like an expert with mashups and mixes made from your phone. Enjoy the title for every work event and coworkers’ kids’ birthday parties from now on.
Relax Melodies (Android and iOS)
Turn your cubicle into a place of zen–or at least stop gritting your teeth every time someone sneezes near you–with 46 mixable ambient sounds and two binaural beats. Combine these with your own music and a puffy pair of headphones for that “do not disturb” vibe.
White Noise (Android)
If you’re just looking to make it through another day in the open office: Drown out the chatter, chewing, and crumpling of paperwork with nature sounds. This one’s a pared-down version of the above with just a handful of sounds to choose from instead of dozens, so you can quickly get to focusing interruption-free.