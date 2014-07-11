5 Free Apps For Drowning Out Your Annoying Coworkers

Whether you’re trying to drown out the endless chatter or want to bump some funk in your too-quiet break room, this edition of Free App Friday is for you.

As always, while they’re free now, we can’t guarantee how long they’ll last–so don’t wait too long.

Songza (Android and iOS)

Songza’s more mainstream than the rest of these–especially since its recent acquisition by Google–but it earns a spot on this list for rocking the mood-music scene that others are now trying to imitate. Try the “Code Your Face Off” playlist at work, and switch to “Girl Hold My Earrings” as soon as the clock strikes 6.

Stitcher (Android and iOS)

Make repetitive tasks or a long commute go faster, and learn something in the process. We named Stitcher an app to “destroy FM radio” last year, for its intelligent suggestions based on your preferences. The more you use it, the more it learns about your listening habits.

Crossfader (iOS)