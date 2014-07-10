True Detective, Netflix, Loom Large In Emmy Nominations

More than a few seriously violent shows were nominated for Emmys this year, but that’s nothing compared to the brutality of choosing the Best Actor in a Drama Series. That heated contest is likely between Bryan Cranston in his final performance as Walter White, and both lead detectives in the breakout HBO series True Detective, which resets each season, leaving no hope of seeing Matthew McConaughey or Woody Harrelson reprise their roles.

In addition to True Detective, which was nominated for 12 awards, the big story this year is the burgeoning dominance of Netflix at the Emmys. This year, the online streaming juggernaut’s original programming earned more nominations than Fox, where Golden Globe winner Brooklyn Nine Nine scarcely racked up any nominations at all. Among Netflix’s nominations: outstanding drama series for House of Cards, outstanding comedy series for Orange Is the New Black, and outstanding lead actor and actress in a drama series nominations for House of Cards leads Kevin Spacey and Robin Wright. Ricky Gervais has been nominated in the lead comedy actor category for Derek, and Taylor Schilling has been nominated in the lead comedy actress category for Orange Is the New Black.

Look for Netflix to continue gaining steam in the years to come, and possibly get some competition from Hulu and Amazon, who have yet to nip at its heals, but are damn sure trying. In the meantime, here are this year’s nominees, along with Co.Create’s interviews with some of the creators and stars behind them.

“The Big Bang Theory”

“Louie”

“Modern Family”

“Orange Is the New Black”

“Silicon Valley”

“Veep”





Lena Dunham, “Girls”

Edie Falco, “Nurse Jackie”

Julia Louis Dreyfus, “Veep” (Read our Master Class with Julia Louis-Dreyfus on creating an unforgettable character.)

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly”

Amy Poehler, “Parks & Recreation”

Taylor Schilling, “Orange Is the New Black”

Jim Parsons, “The Big Bang Theory”

Ricky Gervais, “Derek” (Hear how Gervais learned to write in our Creation Stories video.)

Matt LeBlanc, “Episodes”

Don Cheadle, “House of Lies”

Louis C.K., “Louie”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Andre Braugher, “Brookiyn Nine-Nine”

Adam Driver, “Girls”

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Fred Armisen, “Portlandia”

Tony Hale, “Veep”