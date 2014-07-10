Brawny Asks Wounded Warriors What It Means To Be Tough

Brawny Paper Towels has a longstanding relationship with Wounded Warriors Project (WWP), an organization that raises awareness and funds to help war vets. In 2013, the brand helped raise more than $1.4 million to help wounded vets transition to civilian life through WWP programs.





The brand, with Atlanta-based agency Moxie, continues its fundraising efforts by asking consumers what they think tough is, and will donate $1 for every text or photo submission and $5 for every video. Also part of the campaign is taking answers from Wounded Warriors themselves and turned them into a series of print ads.

“Tough is taking an RPG to the head and living to tell about it.”

“Tough knows that failure is a step toward success.”

“Tough is a situation and not an outcome.”

“Tough is embracing your new normal.”

See the ads in the gallery above.