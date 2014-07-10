Nothing Is Real: Guy Reveals “29 Celebrity Impressions, 1 Original Song” Is a Hoax In Most Charming Way Possible

Recently, a video of a guy singing an original song using 29 flawless celebrity impressions made the rounds online, racking up seven million views in the process. Now the creator is about to go double-viral in a most unusual way, by admitting that the original video was a hoax, and showing how it was created.

Shakira, Christopher Lloyd, and Adam Sandler were among the many impressions that Rob Cantor seemed to have down cold, if his first video was to be believed. It turns out, however, that the musician had hired 11 impressionists to do their signature impressions for this song. (Cantor can’t do any impressions whatsoever. Well, except probably Schwarzenegger, because come on.) The reason for Cantor’s elaborate ruse is that he just so happens to have a debut album entitled Not a Trampoline coming out this very day, and he figured out a rather clever, sneaky way to draw attention to it. Lucky for him, a video that includes two guys doing dueling Gilbert Gottfried impressions is almost awesome enough on a The Trip kind of level to deserve its viral destiny on its own steam.





Cantor also earns points for being the one to admit that it was a hoax, rather than getting caught by someone else, and for having actually written the charming song himself. Also, we’re just glad that Jimmy Kimmel isn’t somehow behind this.

H/t to Laughing Squid