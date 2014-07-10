See Who Actually Owns The Food You Eat–And How They’re Behaving

There are more than 38,000 products in the average American supermarket. That means tons of choice, right? In fact, the vast majority of these products are owned by just 10 companies. Those friendly looking Green Giant pees? That’s General Mills. And Odwalla juice? That’s Coca Cola. This matters, of course, because we deserve to know where our food comes from–and how it’s made.

“Behind the Brands,” a campaign by Oxfam, reveals how major food corporations rank in their treatment of small-scale farmers, sustainability and transparency and provides a platform for consumers to make their voices heard. Click on any product on this page to see which corporation owns it and how the parent company scores. Or simply peruse the chart below to see who makes your favorite foods. Feeling cozy drinking Twinings tea on a rainy day? They’re owned by Associated British Foods plc and score a dastardly 27% on the Oxfam chart.