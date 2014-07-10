Commune With Nature In These 6 Productivity-Boosting Offices

We spend a third of our day, at least, in offices that aren’t always conducive to productivity and mental health–some are even actively hurting us . At a basic level, being outside, surrounded by nature, is good for us; even just having some plants around can improve morale and, in turn, productivity. Studies have also shown that natural light can help elevate productivity. So why not combine them? Here are six offices that blur the divide between the indoors and outdoors, making a day at work feel like a walk in the park (well, almost).

1. Office in the Woods





This cabin-like office houses Invisible Studio, a British architecture studio. Around 600 square feet, the office is located in a remote forest near Bath, west of London. It’s made of untreated wood from the surrounding forest, including the elevated pathway which leads to the entrance.

2. Glass Subway





Looking almost like a glass-fronted long subway car, this office was built by and for the Spanish architecture firm Selgas Cano. Located in Madrid, the major innovation (besides the fact that the ceiling and one side of the building are exposed glass) is that the entire structure is half-sunk into the earth, giving it excellent insulation in the hot summers. It’s almost like working in a cave!

3. Micro Pod





Pod Space, located in the U.K., creates a variety of different small enclosed buildings. These range from tiny (just over 50 square feet) to as large as a smallish apartment. They serve a variety of uses, from a spare bedroom to an office, and also range wildly in price–but the tiniest one, the Micro Pod, is a nice little minimalist cube, and full installation costs less than $20,000. Okay, so it’s still pricey.