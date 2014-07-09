Crash A Tiny Hedgehog’s Birthday Party





Hello Denizen, the independent content arm of ad agency Denizen Company, is back with a new brilliantly adorable celebration of small animals eating miniature human food. After a chef painstakingly prepares and decorates a baby birthday cake, the hedgehog of the day shares it with his ravenous rodent besties. They also brought gifts and hung a piñata.





Party on, furballs; this is never going to get old. And if you have ideas for Hello Denizen’s next tiny anthropomorphized dramatization, they’d like to hear them–the company is asking for suggestions in the YouTube comments and on social media, using the tag #tinyideas.