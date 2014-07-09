Christ The Redeemer Was So Upset At Brazil’s Loss, He Went To Italy

After the 7-1 exercise in ritual humiliation that Brazil underwent at the hands of Germany in the World Cup semifinal game, fans were understandably upset . None more so, apparently, than Christ the Redeemer.





“I’m up here on a hill, arms out wide, posing for selfies and every other kind of Instagrammed madness all these people are subjecting me too over the course of the tournament, and you guys go out and lose by thiiiiiis much? Unacceptable. I’m out of here.”

Italian broadband provider Fastweb and agency M&C Saatchi took advantage of the famed statue’s mood to give him a little vacation in Naples’ Piazza Dante. The brand wanted to demonstrate how fast its service is using one of the most downloaded images in Italy over the last year–Rio’s favorite monument.





The good news is, it’s been so long since Italy was knocked out of the World Cup, Mr. Redeemer should be able to enjoy his holiday without getting heckled too often.