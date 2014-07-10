How Cities And Businesses Are Collaborating To Take On Climate Change

Federal officials may tread lightly when talking about climate change, but city governments and businesses are already taking action.

A new report, Protecting Our Capital, reveals that the majority of cities view climate change as a physical risk to their local businesses–and they see financial benefits to taking action. The report, from the climate nonprofit CDP, a network of cities known as the C40, and the engineering design firm AECOM, analyzed data on climate change strategies and concerns from officials in 207 cities around the world, including Tokyo, Sydney, and New York.

Cities are clearly concerned about climate change. 76% of cities said that climate change could impact business. At the same time, 75% of the biggest climate-related risks disclosed by businesses are also seen as threats by their respective cities.

Financial risks include an uptick in insurance costs, loss of tourism due to environmental degradation, supply chain issues, and a lack of raw materials. In terms of weather events, cities and business are most concerned about storms and flooding, sea level rise, and temperature increases. Drought is recognized as a bigger issue by businesses than government, for reasons that are unclear.

The report offers a number of examples of how cities and businesses are working together to build resilience. Some highlights: