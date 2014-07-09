advertisement
The 6 Best Tweets During The Brazil-Germany World Cup Match

Fans react during the the World Cup semi-final match between Germany against Brazil at FIFA Fan Fest on July 8, 2014 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. [Photo by Amin Mohammad Jamali, Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

There’s no sugar-coating it: Germany’s steamrolling of Brazil 7-1 yesterday was one of the cringe-iest games in World Cup history–and there’s nothing Twitter loves more than a sports spanking, as evidenced by the record-breaking 35.6 million tweets that were sent during the match. Here are our six favorite jokes (sorry, Brazil!):

Let these fabulous Twitter reactions be a lesson to brands trying to capitalize on an Oreo moment (remember Delta’s giraffe gaffe or Uruguay player Luis Suarez’s Mike Tyson moment? Ick).

Leave your favorite World Cup tweets below!

