Now You Can 3-D Print The Perfect Pair Of Earphones

I’ve tried dozens of earbuds and earphones, but the problem is always the same: They never fit exactly right. I’ve been tempted on a number of occasions to get custom molded ones, but the hassle and time of going to an ear specialist for the molds has kept me from pulling the trigger. Obviously, I care a lot about listening to music, but I’m not about to go get a head orthotic.

Normal earphones could change all that. The company is allowing customers to take pictures of their ears via mobile app and have custom 3-D printed earphones assembled and delivered in as little as 48 hours.

Click to enlarge

Normal is claiming to be one of the first to mass produce a 3-D consumer product. To do this, the company uses Stratasys 3-D printers to print ABS earform parts, complete with soft touch coating, making each pair of earphones custom fit.

“At the Normal factory in New York City, we currently have 10 Fortus 250mc printers, two paint booths, two cleaning stations, two smoothing stations, and one laser cutter,” says Normal founder and CEO Nikki Kaufman. “After the 3-D modeling and printing process, the earphones are assembled and tested on site. Our laser cutter is used to etch a carrying case with the customer’s name as well as cut an acrylic insert to fit the unique shape of each pair of Normals. A customer’s Normals will only fit in their carrying case and their ears.”

Because the earphones are tied to the customization process, the only way to order right now, or maybe ever, is using the app. Available on iOS and Android, the app talks you through a guided process that involves holding a quarter on you face for scale while you rotate you head for 10 pictures. The same step is done for both ears because each ear is unique.

Click to enlarge

In the future you’ll be able to visit the company’s retail location in New York to have your ears scanned and the molds custom printed while you wait. The store opens in early August, the same time the Normal earphones begin shipping to people pre-ordering now.