How One YouTube Star Is Building A New Audience and Mom-Focused Content Platform

Elle Walker is, possibly, the most anomalous phenomenon on YouTube: a mommy vlogging star. On a platform dominated by teen beauticians and zany video game enthusiasts, Walker, who is 33, could technically be some of her peers’ mothers (or at least their older sister).

Instead, the mother of two is the force behind What’s Up Moms, a year-old YouTube channel with over 127,000 subscribers. Those may not be PewDiePie numbers, but Walker’s blend of sunny humor and practical advice–as well as the peephole she provides into life as a trying-to-hold-it-together mom who can still rock a pair of skinny jeans–has made the channel one of YouTube’s most bankable (i.e. brand-friendly) outlets and turned Walker into the platform’s own Heidi Murkoff, the all-knowing oracle behind the What to Expect franchise.

Elle Walker

Videos like “Friends Without Kids,” about what it’s like to socialize with people who don’t have needy toddlers, and “I’m So Pregnant,” a parody of Iggy Azalea’s “Fancy” video, have both gone viral. As has “How to Potty Train Your Kid in 5 Seconds!” a branded video that Walker did for Kohler Touchless Toilets. Unsurprisingly, YouTube has been calling on Walker to advise major brands like Verizon and Target on how to create the most audience-friendly content on YouTube.

All this has led Walker and her two business partners, Meg Resnikoff and Brooke Mahan, to try and expand the channel beyond YouTube (while still maintaining a YouTube base). The plan is to create a platform that will allow moms from all over to contribute their own videos and other content to What’s Up Moms. “We have over 1,000 sign-ups from very talented, resourceful moms who are experts in their fields,” Walker said. “There’s one in New York who said, ‘I want to do one about how to navigate the subway with children.’ People want to contribute and right now we just don’t have the bandwidth” to support them.

Recently, Walker spoke with Co.Create about what it’s like to rebuild a YouTube audience, keep that audience growing, and be the best at what you do.

Before launching What’s Up Moms, Walker had already made a name for herself on What’s Up Elle, a YouTube channel that featured parody videos of herself and a set of clones (made possible by clever editing) doing things like having kung-fu smackdowns and strutting around the house like supermodels. The decision to switch gears meant saying goodbye to a loyal audience that she had worked hard to build (only a fraction of her viewers would follow her). Walker says this made the decision difficult and that she “second-guessed myself a lot.” What ultimately pushed her over, besides the encouragement of her husband, was reading Seth Godin’s book The Dip: A Little Book That Teaches You When to Quit (and When to Stick).

I truly feel that I’m going to be the number one parenting site on YouTube.

“The premise of the book is that in anything worth achieving, there’s going to be a large dip that you’re gonna have to go through. And if you’re gonna go through this dip, then you better make sure you’re gonna be number one in your category. Because there are exponential benefits from being number one. And with What’s Up Elle, I was never going to be the number one female comedian. I was never going to be the number one entertainment site on YouTube.