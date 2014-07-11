How Brands Score At The World Cup Without FIFA’s Approval

With a projected 3.2 billion people watching and 770 billion minutes of attention on this year’s FIFA World Cup , soccer is offering a major assist for companies wanting to elevate their brands. Every four years companies gear up for soccer, playing the matches in their offices on big TV screens and thinking creatively about marketing campaigns.

For most companies, any World Cup-themed campaign requires an extra dose of creativity, thanks to the fiercely protective attitude tournament organizer FIFA has towards its mega-brand. While news publications like Fast Company or the New York Times can freely discuss the World Cup, those two words are trademarked and off-limits to unofficial promotional activity.

FIFA legal teams frequently employ strong-armed tactics to ensure only its paid-up sponsors can use branded terms and logos in marketing campaigns, even cracking down on Twitter users. But there are still plenty of unofficial ways that brands are making the most of the current futebol fever. Here are some of my favorites:

The headphones brand launches the biggest ad campaign in its history–a short film starring numerous players including Brazilian superstar Neymar–just in time for the World Cup.

Then the company garnered even more attention when Reuters reported that FIFA banned players from wearing Beats headphones at stadiums in order to protect official sponsor Sony. The organization obviously learned a lesson from the 2012 Olympics when Beats products were frequently seen on television after the company sent thousands of free headphones to competing athletes.

The famous Brazilian flip-flop brand Havianas is not a World Cup sponsor. Instead, Grupo Amazonas is producing official FIFA sandals, but Havianas is not letting its rival go unchallenged. The brand has produced a colorful range of flip-flop designs featuring the tournament’s competing nations and aired a cheeky ad featuring veteran star Romario sending a Brazilian shoe to Diego Maradona–former star of Brazil’s fierce rivals Argentina. Bloomberg recently reported that the stock of Haviana’s parent company Alpargatas was on the rise.

While the World Cup’s official car sponsors Hyundai and Kia have run some humorous spots (I can particularly relate to this one about time-shifted viewing), Volkswagen U.S. has unofficially gotten into the act with a dynamic and funny series of online ads.