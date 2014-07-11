5 Secrets To Building An Unstoppable Product

A product is only as good as the team that builds it.

Here’s what I’ve learned in 10 years of assembling successful teams:

Everyone–developers, product managers, designers, growth hackers, customer support staff–should understand how their work and actions directly influence the product.

Early interactions–think job interviews–are key for implementing a product-first mentality. When team members recognize they share the same goal, productivity increases.

It’s all about giving team members the chance to be heard without repercussions. Hold regularly scheduled discussions in an open and convenient setting; we typically have them around lunch where everyone in the office can participate and voice their opinions on features we are currently building–or should be building. When someone has prepared for the discussion and delivers a passionate case for taking the product in a certain direction, their ability to “own” a piece of the process has an exponential effect on the quality of the product.

It is the CEO’s responsibility to define the constraints around the product.­ Blue-sky thinking is great when you’re just getting started, but as the product starts to settle and the market fit has been established, it is important for the CEO to clearly communicate and define the constraints within which the product will scale–these can be business constraints or product/feature based constraints.

We all know users are inundated with apps and web properties urging them to download or use their product.