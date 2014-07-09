This Thai Telecom Ad Will Make New Parents Weep… With Laughter

Back in the old days, babies were the responsibility of the mother. A man wouldn’t speak to his child until its 12th birthday and those first words were, “Get a job.” Diapers? No. Feeding? Forget it. Affection? Get a dog. Sure, at some point each evening your lovely wife would bring in your progeny for a few minutes of gurgling and cooing but you’d hand it back before the screaming started to get on with enjoying your brandy and leatherbound book in front of a roaring fireplace.





Today in 2014, that version of fatherhood has largely disappeared. While there may still be inequalities when it comes to balancing work and household duties, men are in the trenches (of soiled diapers). According to Pew Research, the amount of time fathers spend with their kids has tripled since 1965. But just visit any playground on a weekend and you’ll see that.

Thai advertisers are experts at getting people to cry. But in this new spot for Thailand mobile provider Dtac will bring tears to your eyes for a different reason. Here we meet a dad who equates the prospect of picking up his baby with that of a wet stray dog. That kid is at least a couple of months old and this is the first time the father’s picked it up? That’s the big tearjerker moment, when the music hits its emo-crescendo and you’re meant to be welling up with tears at your desk?





Then again, maybe there’s something lost in translation here. Maybe the mom isn’t crying in the grocery store because she’s so happy to see her husband actually touch their child, but because she’s so damn distraught at the prospect of being stuck raising this kid with such a useless git of a parenting partner.