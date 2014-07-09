The Incredible, Invisible Industrial Sander: See Objects Evaporate in Time-Lapse GIFs

There’s a reason fireworks are an esteemed tradition and Michael Bay movies make hundreds of millions of dollars. People love to see stuff blow up. We’re fascinated by the dark beauty of destruction, even at its most banal or crudest. What may be more impressive, however, is when demolition is delivered with a touch of elegance.





Two years ago, Laurin Döpfner made a time-lapse video, only now starting to circulate, of an industrial sander’s aftermath. Viewers do not see the sander itself, merely the log, camera, and other objects Döpfner wore down to their essences, as though acid had been poured on them. The artist shaved off 0.5 mm of each object at a time and used about 100 different photos each to create the video. As a bonus, there are GIFs of some of these objects, in case you want to see what it looks like when a nubbin of wood gains mass and becomes a log. Finally, a time-lapse project even Ron Swanson could get behind.

Have a look at the video below, and see the GIFs in the slides above.

