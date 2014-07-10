How A Former Gang Member Became A Serial Entrepreneur

Ryan Blair was the kind of kid who was always looking for an angle. Who could blame him? His childhood in Torrance, California, included an abusive, meth-addicted father, two siblings in prison, friends who committed suicide, and more than one trip to juvenile hall for his gang-related activities. So, when his mother asked a wealthy man she was dating to have a chat with him to set him straight, he agreed.

“I was hoping he’d give me some money,” Blair says. “[I thought] he’d magically want to adopt me.”

Instead, Blair’s newfound mentor, real estate investor Robert Hunt, gave him homework. Listen to self-improvement guru Earl Nightingale’s audio tape series, Lead the Field, and write down some goals. In exchange, Hunt would buy Blair some new clothes to go job hunting.

I got an MBA in what not to do in starting 24/7 Tech. I had to learn how to scale a business, and to how to deal with customers.

Blair was just about to turn 18 and was in need of some new clothes, so he agreed. He says listening to the tapes was transformative for him. They talked about attitude and shared stories of people who went from poverty to riches through dedication and hard work.

Blair says he had never been exposed to that kind of inspiration. Something inside of him clicked. He listened to the tapes repeatedly, often before bed. When he heard the “pop” that the cassette ended, he would wake up, turn it over and continue listening, he says.

At first, Blair’s goals were small. Make more than minimum wage. Play basketball three times each week. As he started achieving them, he was increasingly sold on the power of goal-setting and hard work. He began working for Hunt, who married his mother and became his stepfather as a “guy Friday,” running errands and picking up rent checks. Soon, he was helping collect rent and manage evictions. Hunt eventually allowed him to invest in some of his properties.

He began attending Moorpark Community College in Moorpark, California, and landed a job at a tech company where he learned network support. When Blair turned 20, he decided to set out on his own and start a business in computer repair and networking, 24/7 Tech, which offered on-call tech support around the clock.