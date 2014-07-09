advertisement
In Google’s World Cup Newsroom, Everyone’s a Winner…Including Brazil

[Image: Flickr user Play Among Friends Paf]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Brazil’s crushing loss to Germany (7-1!) in the World Cup yesterday was bad–really bad–like, “Let me finish crying into this Coke cup because I can’t face anyone just yet” kind of bad.

Though soccer fans around the world were (and still are) hanging their heads in despair, Google is looking on the sunnier side of the pitch.

Inside Google’s experimental newsroom in San Francisco, a team has assembled to watch the World Cup while also monitoring the company’s internal databases to see what people are searching for; then, they turn their finds into social shareables. Once a trend begins to surface, it’s pulled from the ether, gussied up into a graphic, and pushed out on Google’s social network with a team of influencers selected by Google. But what winds up making the rounds in social often has a strategic bias against negativity.

During the match, “shame” became one of the top search results in Brazil, NPR reports. In Germany, however, fans were victoriously searching for “what’s the highest score in a world cup victory ever?”

Which trend did Google choose to illustrate with a shareable graphic? You guessed it:


But Google isn’t thinking about objectivity with their World Cup trends–they’re hoping for maximum reach on social.

H/T NPR

