Young Streetballers Play Their Elders In This New Centrum Campaign. Who Do You Think Wins?

For many, aging can be a terrifying prospect. An ever-slower shuffle to an inevitable end. This paranoia has only become more palpable as the baby boomers make their way into the autumn of their lives–witness all the active retirement ads, boner pills, or the trail of movies about the youthful exuberance of the aged.





This new short for multivitamin brand Centrum by agency Leo Burnett Chicago takes a collection of elder athletes, ranging from 46 to 63, to Harlem’s Goat Park to take on some streetballers half their age. It’s like Hoosiers-meets-Tough Guys (we won’t spoil it for you, but you might see the outcome coming).





Now we just need a sequel to show how the 90-year-olds stack up against the 60-somethings.