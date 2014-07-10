How To Know When It’s Time To Fire Someone

Firing someone is almost most always uncomfortable, but what if you aren’t sure if you should pull the plug or give them another chance.

Here are some things I have found helpful in my career:

I’ve found employees fall into various categories. On one end of the spectrum, you have employees you would never want to lose. With your superstar employees, you want to keep them happy and give them what they want.

On the polar opposite end, you have employees who definitely have to go. With subpar employees, you need them out of the business immediately. Let them go in a nice and careful manner, but do it as quickly as possible.

Then, you’ll find many employees in the middle of the spectrum who are doing a pretty good job. But what about the people performing between very bad and very average? What do you do with those employees? I’ve erred in these situations enough times that I’m now more humble and careful in my ability to manage those decisions.

The first question I ask: Are they actually trying to get better? If the answer is no, then your work is done: you need to part ways with them.

The next thing I look at is their attitude. Is their attitude negatively affecting other people? To keep them, they have to have a reasonably good attitude, and they have to work hard–these are the non-negotiables. If they have a bad attitude that is affecting other people, they have to go, regardless of their work ethic. If they have a good attitude but they’re not working hard, then they also have to go.