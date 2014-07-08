advertisement
Skyy Vodka Taps the Wisdom Of The Universe (And Putting Down Your Phone) In New Campaign

By Rae Ann Fera1 minute Read

The sage speaker spouting words of wisdom from a grand stage is a symbol of our times. With every new conference, the information- and meaning-hungry among us are treated to another round of accessible intellectualism. Skyy Vodka has used this well-known, TED-esque device to launch its latest campaign, “West of Expected.” Using the language of cosmology and a smarty-pants scientist of drink, the campaign advocates for putting down your phone and picking up a drink, thereby reintroducing the concept of person-to-person interaction.


While the campaign’s lead spot, “Attraction”–which uses Bunraku puppetry to illustrate universal attraction with a floating lemon, orange and apple–is a bit of a head-scratcher, other tongue-in-cheek clips hit the mark. “Tipping” suggests that the simple act of forging a connection with a barkeep can make order of chaos. “Coaster” advocates for using your phone as a coaster because “the universe is sending you the most magnificent text of all–a drink.” And “Toast” ends with the equivalent of a mic drop: “That’s science.”


Created by Venables Bell & Partners, the campaign is the agency’s first work for the brand, and was directed by Mike Maguire of Biscuit Filmworks.

