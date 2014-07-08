Skyy Vodka Taps the Wisdom Of The Universe (And Putting Down Your Phone) In New Campaign

The sage speaker spouting words of wisdom from a grand stage is a symbol of our times. With every new conference, the information- and meaning-hungry among us are treated to another round of accessible intellectualism. Skyy Vodka has used this well-known, TED-esque device to launch its latest campaign, “West of Expected.” Using the language of cosmology and a smarty-pants scientist of drink, the campaign advocates for putting down your phone and picking up a drink, thereby reintroducing the concept of person-to-person interaction.





While the campaign’s lead spot, “Attraction”–which uses Bunraku puppetry to illustrate universal attraction with a floating lemon, orange and apple–is a bit of a head-scratcher, other tongue-in-cheek clips hit the mark. “Tipping” suggests that the simple act of forging a connection with a barkeep can make order of chaos. “Coaster” advocates for using your phone as a coaster because “the universe is sending you the most magnificent text of all–a drink.” And “Toast” ends with the equivalent of a mic drop: “That’s science.”





Created by Venables Bell & Partners, the campaign is the agency’s first work for the brand, and was directed by Mike Maguire of Biscuit Filmworks.