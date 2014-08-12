Why Jack Dorsey Killed The Square Credit Card

Square, the payments startup from Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey, has prototyped a Square credit card. The plastic card is all black, and save for the card holder’s name emblazoned on the face, features no logos–not even Square’s. Over the past year, multiple sources indicate Square employees have been carrying the card–seen here below, partially blurred to protect the card holder’s identity–around in their wallets.

However, despite buzz about the potential of a Square credit card, other company sources indicate the project was recently killed.

Details of the rumored prototype came to light during reporting for Fast Company‘s profile of Square, published this week. As Square seeks to unearth new sources of revenue beyond its core business of payments processing, the company has launched a slew of new products, including Square Market, Cash, Feedback, Invoices, Capital, Dashboard, and on Monday, August 11, Appointments. Some insiders expected the Square credit card would be a promising addition to the mix, potentially opening the company up to a swath of lucrative consumer loyalty and rewards services. But after pressing the company multiple times about the project, Square finally confirmed that it’s not launching a credit card. Or, should we say, the company is no longer launching one. And the reason why highlights the difficulties Square faces in the immensely complex financial space.

The idea for a Square credit card bubbled out of a hackathon a number of years ago. The company had already launched a successful credit- and debit-card reader that could plug into a range of mobile devices, enabling merchants to accept payments with little or no hassle. The next step was to “own both sides of the counter,” according to one former employee, so the company could one day “cut out the credit-card companies altogether.” Its first crack at this ambition was Square Wallet (initially called Card Case), a digital wallet app that allowed consumers to open a virtual tab with a nearby shop and then pay for items merely by saying their name at the store. Wallet received glowing reviews from the press but not enough merchants accepted it, in part because few customers paid with it, a chicken-and-egg problem that’s doomed similar products before and since. Wallet was later discontinued.

The company eventually realized a digital-only solution might be too ahead of its time, so Square began considering whether it could bring innovation to plastic bank cards instead. The benefits were obvious: The company could bring its design savvy to the space, attracting new consumers to its platform to gain more payments data while up-selling them on rewards programs, which have long been a boon to the bottom lines of credit card companies (not to mention hotels, airlines, and other credit card partners).

After the idea gained momentum with the leadership team, Square created its concept Square credit card: a non-branded, black plastic card. The design, while befitting of Dorsey and Square’s spare aesthetic, was actually a happy accident. The team building it prototyped a black, stealthy card so employees could flash it outside Square’s offices without anyone knowing what it was. But when employees got their hands on it, one insider says, they found it “extremely appealing,” and felt the same design could be just as “alluring” in the consumer market.

How would Square differentiate from other credit cards in the market? Anyone who has used a Citibank or other credit card knows what a hassle it is not only to keep track of purchases, but to keep up with statements and rewards. Square’s long-term aim was to simplify and clean this process up, with payments tracked through simple digital receipts, notifications, and so forth. What’s more, thanks to what the company knew from its data and risk team, Square felt that traditional metrics (such as FICO scores) were outmoded; if Square could tie a card directly to a bank account, it could essentially create a bank card with credit card-like benefits, but that would act as a debit card, to lower risk and liability. And unlike Square Wallet, Square’s plastic card would be accepted everywhere that takes debit cards, increasing the likelihood of consumer adoption. Members of the leadership team found the idea compelling, says one source, and “Jack decided to move forward with it.”