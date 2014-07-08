WaryBee Is The Safety Device Women May Actually Want To Wear

A new product geared toward women adds a bit of fashion to the realm of high-tech wearables: WaryBee, created by Malaysia-based programmer Ray Teng, is a free mobile app and a panic button built in to jewelry. Check out the story behind the invention over at Tech in Asia.
After hearing of a 15-year-old girl who had gone missing and was later found dead in a suitcase, Teng founded WaryBee as a way to let kidnapping victims discreetly contact their families. The wearable comes as a necklace or bracelet with a hidden panic button in a pendant. Once the victim presses the button, a signal with a pre-determined message and the victim’s location goes out to family or friends of the wearer’s choosing. Teng is currently working on a feature that will notify anyone, guardian or not, within a certain radius in the hopes of immediate assistance.
Though still in its initial phases of testing and funding, WaryBee looks to be next in the growing line of safety-focused mobile tech, joining products like the Safenecklace and Amnesty International’s Panic Button App.
H/T Tech in Asia