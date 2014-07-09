Too Sexy For Your Finger Splint? Here Come Fabulous, Functional Medical Accessories

A few months ago, Daniel Vlasic visited a hand surgeon at Mount Auburn Hospital in Cambridge, Mass., to treat a finger injury he suffered during a pick-up basketball game. Both Vlasic and the doctor, James Connor, felt strongly that existing splint technology, which consists of a rudimentary metal rod surrounded by bandages, is ugly and ineffective.

While Connor did not have the design expertise to reinvent the splint, Vlasic happens to be a software engineer with access to a 3-D printer. Vlasic went home and quickly printed several prototypes of a ring-like accessory that accomplishes the goal of keeping the injured finger immobilized. Vlasic was particularly attuned to the appearance of the device, building it with clear plastic. “Once I put it on, you wouldn’t even know I was wearing it,” he says. As a bonus, Vlasic was able to go surfing with this ring on because, unlike traditional splints, it can be exposed to water.

Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but I think we can all agree that after beholding most medical accessories, they look incredibly unattractive–and are often not as pragmatically designed as they could be.

Why, for instance, does healing a broken bone involve weeks of toting around an unsightly plaster cast? (Yes, in high school it was fun to scribble on them, but still.) And surely there must be a better way to fix a broken finger than wearing a metal splint with wads of cotton taped to it.

All of our bodies are different. Why should we all have the same medical devices?

Vlasic sure thinks so, and says that 3-D printers allow doctors to create devices that are perfectly customized to patients’ bodies. “I was able to measure my finger at different locations and incorporate those measurements into the design,” he says. “I can easily adapt the design to other fingers.”

Sam Jacoby, marketing manager at Formlabs, has noticed that the medical community is particularly excited about using 3-D printers to generate inexpensive custom devices for patients. He tells me that doctors at Harvard Medical School are currently working on a prototype that uses 3-D printers to create surgical stents tailored to patients’ heart valves. “There is an interesting meeting of design and more effective medicine,” says Jacoby. “All of our bodies are different. Why should we all have the same medical devices?”

That’s the question on the minds of some doctors and artists, and they are now making the case that medical devices do not have to be completely devoid of aesthetic considerations. In fact, designers are taking a stab at creating medical accessories that are highly functional, but also beautiful: Consider a recently invented finger splint that looks like a stylish ring, an arm cast in the form of an avant-garde sleeve, and a trendy glove that protects your hand from carpal tunnel syndrome.