Everything Is Still Not Awesome: New Greenpeace Ad Drowns Cute Lego Figures In Oil For Shell Protest

)Update: The “Everything Is Not Awesome” video has been taken down from YouTube after a copyright claim from Warner Bros. Greenpeace has also re-posted the original case study video from agency Iris Worldwide that detailed the Shell-Lego partnership and its PR value).

Yikes. You know what people don’t want to see? Much-loved symbols of their youth and innocence slowly drowned by a creeping black ooze. And not in a metaphorical way like, say, Lindsay Lohan’s career. Greenpeace clearly knows this because its new PSA has seriously cranked up its public shaming of Lego’s partnership with Shell Oil.





Created by London agency Don’t Panic–the people who recently asked what violent conflict would look like closer to home–the video shows a typically happy Lego world populated by wildlife and plenty of mini-figs having fun. But the happy happy joy joy is soon slowly snuffed out by a leaky Arctic oil rig to the tune of a much more somber version of The Lego Movie‘s hit song.

The environmental group wasn’t satisfied with Lego CEO Jorgen Vig Knudstorp’s response to its original call for the brand to cut off all ties with the oil company.

The look and feel here takes a page from some of the more emo video game ads of recent years–like Halo 3‘s “Believe” and “Mad World” for Gears of War–to really hit the heartstrings of both kids and parents to force Lego into more decisive action in ending its partnership with Shell.





Either way, it’s going to take more than a corporate press release for the Danish toymaker to counter the image of a crying mini-fig going down like Jack Dawson in an ocean of oil.