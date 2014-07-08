Street Artist JR Turns a Container Ship Into A Pair of Enormous Female Eyes

In perhaps the best use of a container ship yard since the second season of The Wire, street artist JR has made these containers into a large-scale canvas that concludes a project he began in 2007, “Women Are Heroes.”





The French artist, who recently had an HBO documentary about his work and created an app so that curiosity seekers could find it, set his latest at the yard on the port of Le Havre, France, which surrounds the enormous container ship, CMA CGM MAGELLAN. Like his previous work in the series, this project sets out to bring a sort of haunted female presence to an inanimate physical environment.

Indeed, one massive section of the containers brings back the JR is fond of using. The artist assembled over 151 containers into “pixels” making up a picture of the eyes of a woman who lives in the Kibera slums of Nairobi. Unlike many structures JR has left has mark upon in the past, this one will be going off to sea, as the CMA CGM MAGELLAN sets sail through the Mediterranean sea, letting those pained eyes get a look at the world as the world looks back.

Have a look at some more images from the series in the slides above.

H/t to Hypebeast